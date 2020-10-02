Life / Arts & Entertainment US politics goes to the movies Fourteen films from the past eight decades to guide you through the US election BL PREMIUM

As in all political campaigns, many worthy early front-runner candidates dropped off this list, but as we enter the final stretch of this year’s gobsmacking US presidential campaign, here are 14 films to guide you through the tricky maze of US politics over the past eight decades and show you how the more things change, the more they seem to so depressingly stay the same.

Mr Smith Goes to Washington (1939)