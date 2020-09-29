13 of the best African-made movies to stream

A professional boxer whose career is coming to an end teams up with his criminal brother to set up a life-changing fight. But they get more than they bargained for in this acclaimed sports drama written and directed by Jahmil XT Qubeka.

For more Jahmil XT Qubeka, also watch Sew the Winter to my Skin (2018), South Africa’s 2019 Oscar entry about John Kepe, a Robin Hood figure rebelling against a repressive regime.



