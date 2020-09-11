Hollywood wakes up eyes wide shut over ‘woke’ culture
Whether its new ‘inclusivity’ rules will materially change a racially skewed industry remains to be seen — after 2024
11 September 2020 - 05:10
On Tuesday the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced its recently promised new inclusivity criteria for films wishing to compete for the coveted Best Picture Oscar category in the future.
These criteria come in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests that have rocked US society over the course of the past few months, in particular, but they are also an attempt by the academy to further deal with the #OscarsSoWhite controversy that has plagued it over the past few years.
