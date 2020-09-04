Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend From heart-warming stories to hard-hitting examinations of sexual assault — here’s what to stream this weekend BL PREMIUM

Cobra Kai — Netflix

The smartest of the current crop of ’80s nostalgia shows uses the real actors from the Karate Kid franchise to create a funny and empathetic portrait of their older selves and their daily personal struggles. Decades after losing the All Valley Championship, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is a deadbeat dad with no prospects until he decides to return to karate and gets embroiled in the lives of his students and rekindles the rivalry with his old nemesis, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who is now a successful car salesman.