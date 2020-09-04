Five things to watch this weekend
From heart-warming stories to hard-hitting examinations of sexual assault — here’s what to stream this weekend
04 September 2020 - 05:09
Cobra Kai — Netflix
The smartest of the current crop of ’80s nostalgia shows uses the real actors from the Karate Kid franchise to create a funny and empathetic portrait of their older selves and their daily personal struggles. Decades after losing the All Valley Championship, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is a deadbeat dad with no prospects until he decides to return to karate and gets embroiled in the lives of his students and rekindles the rivalry with his old nemesis, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who is now a successful car salesman.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now