Life / Arts & Entertainment What to expect from this year’s RMB Turbine Art Fair Founder and MD Glynis Hyslop explains how the annual event has been adapted for the online world BL PREMIUM

It comes as no surprise that, given the unique circumstances we find ourselves in this year, the eighth edition of the RMB Turbine Art Fair will be taking place entirely online — a first for the organisers, the artists and the art enthusiasts that attend the event annually.

But while the format may be different, the idea behind the fair remains the same: to bring together exhibitors, to sell and celebrate art and to offer a platform for galleries and both new and established artists.