What to expect from this year’s RMB Turbine Art Fair
Founder and MD Glynis Hyslop explains how the annual event has been adapted for the online world
28 August 2020 - 05:05
It comes as no surprise that, given the unique circumstances we find ourselves in this year, the eighth edition of the RMB Turbine Art Fair will be taking place entirely online — a first for the organisers, the artists and the art enthusiasts that attend the event annually.
But while the format may be different, the idea behind the fair remains the same: to bring together exhibitors, to sell and celebrate art and to offer a platform for galleries and both new and established artists.
