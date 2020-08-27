Life / Arts & Entertainment CHRIS THURMAN: Accepting our materiality in an unknown future A moment of comfort at the De Hoek Country Hotel in the midst of a barren highveld winter BL PREMIUM

It’s a Tuesday in August. We’ve rented a cottage on a smallholding in the Magaliesberg, a few kilometres shy of the Gauteng-North West border. Sitting on the veranda and shifting our gaze between our books and the silhouettes of mountains is, my wife and I concur, as close to bliss as a person can reasonably expect in the miserable year that is 2020.

But the chickens and the horses have been fed; the tyres on the kids’ bikes are covered in dubbeltjie thorns after hours of riding to and fro. An outing is needed. Lunch beckons.