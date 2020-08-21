Life / Arts & Entertainment CHRIS THURMAN: Blowing up caricatures about Afrikaans and Afrikaners BL PREMIUM

Last weekend a bomb was detonated at Lizamore & Associates’s gallery in Fairland, Johannesburg, briefly shattering the suburban quiet. The explosion also destroyed the most prominent work in Johan Stegmann’s solo exhibition — an exquisitely rendered charcoal self-portrait, the result of three months of hard artistic labour.

Stegmann wasn’t too troubled. He had lit the match.