Animated debate about transformation in animation, but there is movement A number of white actors are walking away from characters of colour they have been been voicing in cartoon films and series

It’s taken a while but finally, perhaps given a kick in the proverbial backside by the recent pressures of the Black Lives Matter protests in the US, the issue of representation in animated series and feature films seems to be leading to much-needed changes in the industry.

In 2017, American comedian and writer Hari Kondabolu, who is of Indian descent, made a documentary called The Problem with Apu, in which he argued that the portrayal of the beloved shop owner character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, by white actor Hank Azaria, had damaging consequences for attitudes towards Indians in the US.