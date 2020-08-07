Life / Arts & Entertainment CHRIS THURMAN: Honey for the BeyHive from the carcass of ‘The Lion King’ Beyoncé’s film ‘Black is King’ is best understood as drawing from a US tradition of engaging with Africa while fighting slavery’s legacy BL PREMIUM

Beyoncé’s “visual album” and film Black is King hit SA screens this week. As it streamed to TVs, laptops and mobile phones across the country, the court of public opinion divided into two camps.

The Queen Bey’s new release is an additional spin-off from Disney’s 2019 remake of the Lion King. For that film she voiced the role of Nala, reworked the soundtrack with Elton John, and co-wrote and performed the anthemic single Spirit. This spawned the album The Lion King: The Gift, a big-name collaboration with a range of US and African musicians.