What this year’s Emmy Awards have in store for us
In the nominations, Netflix continues to outproduce competitors, while Black Lives Matter puts pressure on the lack of diverse representation
31 July 2020 - 05:05
The nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards were announced on Monday. As always, there are some surprises, some snubs and the increasingly thorny issue of whether the world’s premier television accolades are doing enough to acknowledge diversity.
After recent years of fierce competition between streaming giant Netflix and premier cable service HBO, this year was overall a victory for Netflix. The streaming company dominated the overall number of nominations, earning a record-breaking 160 nods, the largest number for any network or streaming service in Emmy history.
