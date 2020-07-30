Life / Arts & Entertainment CHRIS THURMAN: Beauty in the wreckage of the past, present and future The artworks in the KKNK virtual gallery will resonate with multiple viewpoints on how, and whether, the world is changing due to Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

The general wisdom of the Covid-19 era is that we are collectively witnessing something coming to an end. What that might be, and whether its ending is to be desired or mourned, depends on your perspective.

Are we saying a final farewell to the halting experiment of humanism, and entering a tech-dominated future in which citizens embrace their roles as alienated automata? Or are we experiencing the protracted death convulsions of ancient hierarchies of race, gender, class and geography — a process partly impeded and partly advanced by the pandemic?