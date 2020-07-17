Five things to watch this weekend
From war dramas to documentaries and feminist re-imaginings of history — what to stream
17 July 2020 - 05:00
Greyhound — Apple TV
Tom Hanks stars in this fast-paced World War 2 sea thriller. Set in the early days of the war, it’s the tense and thrilling story of Hanks’s Captain Ernest Krause who must lead a convoy of Allied ships through the tricky and troublesome waters of the North Atlantic while avoiding the packs of Nazi U-boats lurking below. It’s a solid old-school dads-who-love-war-film with a steady performance from the US’s nicest guy at its centre that offers the expected genre pleasures and a relatable, if obvious, theme of patriotism. It gets you to keep rooting for him until its suitably nail-biting finish.
