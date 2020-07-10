Five things to watch this weekend
10 July 2020 - 05:00
Ennio Morricone Selection — Apple TV
After the death this week of Italian film composer Ennio Morricone, Apple TV has curated a selection of 16 films that offer a brief, broad overview of Morricone’s memorable talents as a prodigious creator of some of the most well-known scores in cinema history. From The Good, The Bad and The Ugly and the rest of the Sergio Leone spaghetti western quartet to the truly terrible Exorcist II and Mission to Mars, there’s plenty of aural, if not always visual pleasure, to be had. Also included is Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight, the film that, after several hundred films and a bunch of unsuccessful nominations, landed Morricone an Oscar win in 2016.
