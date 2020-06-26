Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend The freedoms of skateboarding, political intrigue, sexual abuse scandals, spy networks and billion-dollar deals BL PREMIUM

Betty — Showmax

Crystal Moselle adapts her award-winning female skater feature film Skate Kitchen into an HBO series about the lives, challenges and love of skating and the independence and adventures it brings to a colourful and thoughtfully drawn cast of young, New York women. It’s sometimes funny, sometimes touching but always shot through with a deep love for its heroines and the many weird and wonderful aspects of life in the city they interact with on their daily quest to pursue their love of the sport and the freedom it offers.