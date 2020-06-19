Life / Arts & Entertainment CHRIS THURMAN: Propaganda by monuments getting torn down Most people tend to ignore not only the artists engaging with changing times but also the histories to which they point BL PREMIUM

I suggested in my column last week that, when this historical moment is recalled years from now, it may be that the narrative emphasis falls on the fight against racism — a definitive turning point in the long struggle against global white supremacy — and that the surreal experience of the Covid-19 pandemic recedes into the background.

Or, sadly, we may have returned to “business as usual”. Back to normalising state-sanctioned violence against black bodies and systemic injustice for black people. Back to accepting the war on women and the patriarchal society that enables it. Back to trashing the environment for the sake of profit and expediency.