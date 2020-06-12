Top 10 adult animated shows to stream

At the dawn of time, a caveman and a dinosaur team up to survive a brutal world. If it sounds silly on paper, Adult Swim’s Primal is the exact opposite. It’s a nail-biting experience with moments that swing from cruel to tender and is definitely one of the tensest shows ever made, animated and otherwise.

Why watch this? Primal is created by Genndy Tartakovsky, animation master and creator of Samurai Jack. Primal returns to Jack’s cinematic and stylistic vibes and is stunningly animated. There is no dialogue, and instead, the fantastic soundtrack carries the story. Primal is not for everyone — it manages to be subtle and uncompromisingly brutal at the same time. But it is a masterpiece made by a master and a milestone for animated shows.

