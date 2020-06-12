Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Moving romantic drama features among roundup of what’s available on streaming platforms BL PREMIUM

Rafiki — Showmax

Wanuri Kahiu’s moving and very human romantic drama caused an uproar in the director’s native Kenya when it was released in 2018. It’s a simple but effective tale of forbidden love between two young Kenyan women that challenges the bigoted attitudes of many African governments’ attitudes to their millions of LGBTQI citizens whose only crime is really that of loving people whom the conservative powers that be won’t allow them to. It’s a hard-hitting and emotional call to end these policies but it’s also a classic and engaging story about the power of love and the eternal struggle to find and treasure it when you find it.