Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Plenty of comedy with a touch of dystopia and drama

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas — Netflix

The Australian comedian follows up her 2018 special Nanette, the critically acclaimed and deeply uncomfortable examination of sexual trauma, with this lighter-hearted but still plenty punch-filled and acerbically smart monologue about autism, the evils of misogyny and the best Louis CK put-down you’re ever likely to hear.