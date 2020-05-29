Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Oscar-winning director brings a graphic novel to life and an HR manager goes rogue BL PREMIUM

Snowpiercer — Netflix (New Episodes Weekly)

Fresh off the Oscar success of Parasite, director Bong Joon-ho brings this series version of his 2013 graphic novel adaptation to Netflix. Starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, it’s the wildly action filled and dystopian story of a train that endlessly circuits the globe after a mass extinction by global warming.