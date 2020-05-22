Five things to watch this weekend
Netflix’s second original African series is a refreshing glimpse of millennial life in the Mother City
22 May 2020 - 05:55
Blood & Water — Netflix
Netflix’s second original African series is set in the world of a private school in Cape Town, where a young girl battling a tragic family secret sets out to solve the mystery that’s torn her family apart. Directed by Nosipho Dumisa, it’s a well-executed if somewhat familiar piece of YA intrigue that offers a glimpse of millennial life in the Mother City that’s refreshing to see on screen.
