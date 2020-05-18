8 top SA doccies to stream now

How to Steal a Country documents the Gupta family’s rise from flea-market shoe salesmen to owners of a controversial business empire in SA in less than 10 years. The documentary runs as a suspenseful detective story uncovering one huge bribery scandal after another, involving the top echelons of political power and several well-known multinational corporations.

How to Steal a Country is the latest offering from multi-award-winning documentary filmmakers Rehad Desai (Everything Must Fall) and Mark J Kaplan (The Lion’s Trail). It is streaming first and only on Showmax.

