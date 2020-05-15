20 sports movies to watch online when you’re missing the action
Serious, slapstick or sizzling — these sports movies on DStv Now will help fill the void left by live sporting action
While we wait for the return of the English Premier League and more sporting codes, SuperSport is screening some of the best sports movies of all time every evening from 8.30pm. Better yet, find them all to watch online at now.dstv.com.
1. Faster
Watch Ewan McGregor in this high-octane documentary taking a closer look at the exciting world of MotoGP.
2. The Greatest Game Ever Played
A 2005 American biographical sports film based on the early life of golf champion Francis Ouimet.
3. Million Dollar Arm
The film is based on the true story of baseball pitchers Rinku Singh and Dinesh Patel who were discovered by sports agent JB Bernstein (John Hamm of Mad Men).
4. Happy Gilmore
Starring Adam Sandler as an unsuccessful ice hockey player who discovers a newfound talent for golf.
5. Jerry Maguire
Sports meets romance in this romcom about a sports agent who loses everything when he reveals an inconvenient epiphany. The only people on his side are one ageing client and his former secretary.
6. The Blind Side
Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw and Oscar winner Kathy Bates star in this remarkable true story of All-American football star Michael Oher.
7. Senna
This documentary movie follows the career of Brazilian Formula One racing driver Ayrton Senna, who won the world championship three times.
8. Any Given Sunday
Oliver Stone’s football epic starring Cameron Diaz as the co-owner of the Miami Sharks, Al Pacino as ageing manager Tony D’Amato, Dennis Quaid as the legendary Cap Rooney, whose injury knocks him out of the game, Jamie Foxx as his replacement Willie Beaman, and LL Cool J as running back Julian Washington.
9. Race
A 2016 biographical sports drama film about African-American athlete Jesse Owens, who won a record-breaking four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games.
10. Rocky
The ultimate underdog story. Sylvester Stallone was a struggling actor when he finally sold the script for this movie — with the proviso that he starred in the titular role of down-and-out boxer Rocky Balboa. Go back to the very beginning with this consummate classic, then watch Rocky II, Rocky III, Rocky IV and Rocky V.
11. Mean Machine
Mean Machine is a 2001 British sports comedy film directed by Barry Skolnick and starring former footballer Vinnie Jones.
12. Invictus
After surviving years in prison for his efforts to end injustice, Nelson Mandela (Morgan Freeman) has led his country to defeat apartheid and been elected president, but the legacy of 50 years of hatred still threatens to tear SA apart. Now, Mandela reaches out to Francois Pienaar (Matt Damon), captain of the Springboks, SA’s national rugby team.
13. Days of Thunder
Tom Cruise plays race driver Cole Trickle, whose talent and ambition are surpassed only by his burning need to win.
14. Miracle
A 2004 American sports film about the US men's ice hockey team that won the gold medal in the 1980 Winter Olympics.
15. Chariots of Fire
Based on the incredible true story of two athletes in the 1924 Olympics and a contemporary classic.
16. Remember the Titans
Based on the true story of African-American coach Herman Boone (Denzel Washington) and his attempt to form a racially integrated football team. Another classic sporting movie.
17. Blades of Glory
Will Ferrell and Jon Heder are a mismatched pair of banned figure skaters who become teammates upon discovering a loophole that will allow them to compete in the sport again.
18. Friday Night Lights
A 2004 American sports drama film directed by Peter Berg. The film follows the coach and players of a high school football team in the Texas City of Odessa.
19. Cinderella Man
Cinderella Man is a 2005 American biographical sports drama film directed by Ron Howard, titled after the nickname of world heavyweight boxing champion James J. Braddock.
20. Blue Crush
Blue Crush is a 2002 sports film directed by John Stockwell and based on Susan Orlean's Outside magazine article “Life’s Swell”.
This article was paid for by DStv Now.