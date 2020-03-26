Life / Arts & Entertainment CHRIS THURMAN: Spare a thought, and a dime, for artists going digital And give them a gap while they experiment with formats not so familiar to them BL PREMIUM

Reader, welcome to lockdown. If you’re lucky enough to have a decent home internet connection, the arts world is your digital oyster for the next few weeks. Ditto if you have a smartphone and a decent amount of data at your disposal. These are, it remains necessary to say, luxuries for most South Africans — who will, instead, depend on radio and TV for their entertainment and distraction.

The public broadcaster will be upping its “local content”, a measure announced by the minister of sports, arts and culture that is designed to increase royalty revenues for musicians — and perhaps the odd radio playwright or voiceover artist. When this money will find its way to the intended beneficiaries is another matter altogether.