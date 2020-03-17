Life / Arts & Entertainment THE BIG READ Bitches Brew is still intoxicating 50 years on Miles Davis’s gift to contemporary music for the ages is as controversial and brilliant today as it was on its release half a century ago BL PREMIUM

It’s crazy. It’s profound. It’s irritating. It’s hypnotising. It’s chaotically harmonious. And yes, let’s just say it in today’s language: simply an “unmesswithable” music album.

We’re talking about Miles Davis’ album Bitches Brew. It is still as controversial today as it was when it first hit the airwaves in March 1970 — which makes it 50 years this month.