THE BIG READ
Bitches Brew is still intoxicating 50 years on
Miles Davis’s gift to contemporary music for the ages is as controversial and brilliant today as it was on its release half a century ago
17 March 2020 - 05:15
It’s crazy. It’s profound. It’s irritating. It’s hypnotising. It’s chaotically harmonious. And yes, let’s just say it in today’s language: simply an “unmesswithable” music album.
We’re talking about Miles Davis’ album Bitches Brew. It is still as controversial today as it was when it first hit the airwaves in March 1970 — which makes it 50 years this month.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now