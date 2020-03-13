Five things to watch this weekend
What to What to binge this weekend: corporate evil and the downsides of gentrification are on the menubinge this weekend
13 March 2020 - 05:00
Dirty Money Season 2 — Netflix
Alex Gibney’s documentary series about the evils of the corporate world continues with examinations of nefarious dealings at Wells Fargo, the lavish lifestyle of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, the slumlord practices of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and the dirty and bloodied hands of the international gold mining industry.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now