Woody Allen's memoir is certainly not apropos of nothing Allen might have to go the self-publication route if his French publishers choose to pull the plug like Hachette has

It’s been a difficult few years for Woody Allen. First there was the cancellation of his deal with Amazon Studios, who in the wake of the #MeToo movement and renewed calls for boycotts of Allen and his work because of the allegations that he sexually abused his daughter Dylan in 1992, terminated their relationship with the director.

Allen has repeatedly denied the allegations and was cleared by investigations which took place at the time during his custody battle with his then wife Mia Farrow but after #MeToo, many actors who had worked with him over the years came out to say that they regretted their decision, and Timotheé Chalamet and Rebecca Hall — who worked on the director’s most recent, European funded film A Rainy Day in New York — announced last year that they had donated their fees from the film to charities for survivors of sexual assault and abuse.