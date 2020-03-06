Hollywood is losing its battle with the coronavirus
Box office sales are down the world over after the outbreak of the virus
06 March 2020 - 05:00
With the coronavirus epidemic sweeping the globe, the movie industry is proving to be one of the virus’s first and hardest-hit economic victims. Cinemas with their close-seated groups of strangers captivated by the flickering magic of what Russian writer Maxim Gorky famously called “the kingdom of shadows” are an easy and prime target for possible infection.
According to a report published on Monday in The Hollywood Reporter, the global box office has already seen huge losses in turnover as a result of fears of infection and decisions by many international governments to close cinemas as a precautionary measure.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now