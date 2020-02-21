Life / Arts & Entertainment Did parasites back Oscar winner ‘Parasite’? CJ Group’s market dominance has been strengthened by a $100m boost from a movie that tackles inequality BL PREMIUM

The executive producer of Oscar-winning film Parasite, Miky Lee, became an unlikely star of the 2020 Oscars when she accepted the award for best picture, praising director Bong Joon Ho and her brother Lee Jay-hyun.

“I’d like to thank my brother,” she said, for supporting and “building our dreams, even when it looked impossible”.