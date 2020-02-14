Life / Arts & Entertainment What is happening this weekend From Cape Town’s art fair to a host of Valentine’s Day events — this is what is happening this weekend BL PREMIUM

Investec Cape Town Art Fair

The Investec Cape Town Art Fair is on this weekend, bringing together more than 100 exhibitors representing about 400 artists from around the world. Is it a trade fair for those in the industry to wheel and deal? A chance for well-heeled collectors to buy? An arts education and advocacy initiative hoping to raise the level of public awareness of and discussion about the sector? An excellent excuse for a party?