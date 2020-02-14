What is happening this weekend
From Cape Town’s art fair to a host of Valentine’s Day events — this is what is happening this weekend
14 February 2020 - 05:00
Investec Cape Town Art Fair
The Investec Cape Town Art Fair is on this weekend, bringing together more than 100 exhibitors representing about 400 artists from around the world. Is it a trade fair for those in the industry to wheel and deal? A chance for well-heeled collectors to buy? An arts education and advocacy initiative hoping to raise the level of public awareness of and discussion about the sector? An excellent excuse for a party?
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now