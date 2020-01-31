Life / Arts & Entertainment Streaming studios seek more than Hollywood ‘sequelitis’ Decades-long trend of film sequels is not abating, but the big studios may be willing to chase some of their smaller rivals BL PREMIUM

Ricky Gervais didn’t mince his words when he opened the 77th Golden Globes earlier this month: “No-one cares about movies any more. No-one goes to the cinema ... everyone’s watching Netflix ... most films are awful. Lazy. Remakes, sequels.”

Meanwhile, Quentin Tarantino said this week that original film-making was in “combat” with franchise blockbusters such as Disney’s Avengers. Neither of these accusations is likely to concern Hollywood executives.