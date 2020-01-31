Streaming studios seek more than Hollywood ‘sequelitis’
Decades-long trend of film sequels is not abating, but the big studios may be willing to chase some of their smaller rivals
31 January 2020 - 05:00
Ricky Gervais didn’t mince his words when he opened the 77th Golden Globes earlier this month: “No-one cares about movies any more. No-one goes to the cinema ... everyone’s watching Netflix ... most films are awful. Lazy. Remakes, sequels.”
Meanwhile, Quentin Tarantino said this week that original film-making was in “combat” with franchise blockbusters such as Disney’s Avengers. Neither of these accusations is likely to concern Hollywood executives.
