How minimalism won The trend is to parsimony and empty spaces but this spartan ideal comes at a cost

London — New in Santa Monica, Onda — a “conversation between Los Angeles and Mexico City”, but a restaurant for all that — has décor that is severe, clinical and entirely lacking in human warmth. I love it.

The hotel room to which I repair gives even less quarter to the soul and I fear for my knees and elbows in this shell of exposed concrete. What colours exist are of low saturation and — the proprietors not being barbarians — unpatterned. As for Kudos, the Rachel Cusk novel that enriches the flight home, it is so sheared of ornamentation that I wonder if it might work even better as bullet points.