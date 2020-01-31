How minimalism won
The trend is to parsimony and empty spaces but this spartan ideal comes at a cost
31 January 2020 - 05:00
London — New in Santa Monica, Onda — a “conversation between Los Angeles and Mexico City”, but a restaurant for all that — has décor that is severe, clinical and entirely lacking in human warmth. I love it.
The hotel room to which I repair gives even less quarter to the soul and I fear for my knees and elbows in this shell of exposed concrete. What colours exist are of low saturation and — the proprietors not being barbarians — unpatterned. As for Kudos, the Rachel Cusk novel that enriches the flight home, it is so sheared of ornamentation that I wonder if it might work even better as bullet points.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.