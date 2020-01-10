Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Dracula, a messiah, cats and internet activists on the warpath — here's what you can stream BL PREMIUM

Dracula — Netflix

Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss turn their attention to Bram Stoker’s classic vampire novel for this three-part 90-minute per episode reinvigoration of the tale of the nefarious bloodsucking count. Faithfully set in the Victorian era, it’s a clever, witty, fully aware of what’s come before it, suitably grim and gory adaptation of a tale of love, loneliness and psychopathy that continues to capture the imagination and play on some of our most basic fears more than a century after its publication.