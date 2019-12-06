Life / Arts & Entertainment HBO has a crack at asking: who watches the Watchmen? Damon Lindelof’s adaptation of the seminal Moore-Gibbons graphic novel is a risky but rewarding political and social critique BL PREMIUM

In 1986 when Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons created their seminal series of comics, later published as a graphic novel under the title Watchmen, the world was a seemingly different place than it is today.

Back then in what would turn out to be the last years of the Cold War, everyone was still in the grip of the threat of nuclear annihilation and the ruthless effects of the trickle-down free market economic policies of Margaret Thatcher’s Britain and Ronald Reagan’s America. Moore and Gibbons used the world of the comic genre as the setting for a complex, multilayered, character-heavy critique of what they saw as the ills of the capitalist worshipping foibles of Western society.