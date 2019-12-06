Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend A binge-watching mix filled with love, politics, humour and life journeys BL PREMIUM

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 3 — Amazon Prime Video

Rachel Brosnahan returns with her singular mix of charm, brass and touching humanity for the further adventures of the 1950s’ New York Jewish housewife turned stand-up comedian. Expect plenty of sharp quips, much family drama and a boatload of neuroses and insecurity.