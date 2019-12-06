Life / Arts & Entertainment CHRIS THURMAN: Hipsters and tannies swoon at the ‘up’-market BL PREMIUM

For those of us who are lucky enough to be in salaried employment, the release of economic data — whether presented as good news or bad — can seem a few steps removed from our own financial position.

While the numbers being analysed refer to that which has passed, the analysis itself is always directed towards indications of things yet to come; so dire news about the economy creates a sense of foreboding and future-orientated anxiety but our income (for now) remains unchanged.