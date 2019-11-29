Five things to watch this weekend
Mobsters, family dramas, sports docuseries, war tales and murder mysteries: this is your weekend binge watching
29 November 2019 - 05:08
Catch-22 — Showmax
George Clooney’s miniseries adaptation of Joseph Heller’s classic novel is full of excellent performances, black humour and stands as the best attempt to bring its darkly humorous absurdist satire to screen. It’s a fitting adaptation of a brilliant book that still has too much relevant to say about the futility of war and the toils it places on those we send to fight it.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.