Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Mobsters, family dramas, sports docuseries, war tales and murder mysteries: this is your weekend binge watching BL PREMIUM

Catch-22 — Showmax

George Clooney’s miniseries adaptation of Joseph Heller’s classic novel is full of excellent performances, black humour and stands as the best attempt to bring its darkly humorous absurdist satire to screen. It’s a fitting adaptation of a brilliant book that still has too much relevant to say about the futility of war and the toils it places on those we send to fight it.