Five things to watch this weekend

Man in the High Castle Season 4 — Amazon Prime Video

The final season of the Philip K Dick-inspired drama about a world in which the allies have lost World War 2 and fascism is the order of the day continues to deliver dramatically satisfying storylines and a pertinent anti-totalitarianism message. As a showdown looms between the Axis powers and the resistance, everything is on the line for the powers that be and those who oppose them. You have to hope that, in these uncertain real-world times, things will at least turn out in favour of democratic ideals and freedom of expression in the world of this engagingly bingeworthy fictional story.