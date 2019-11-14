Life / Arts & Entertainment CHRIS THURMAN: Artists prove Bob Dylan leapt past his boomer buddies The troubadour’s influence on dozens of SA artists can be seen at an exhibition at the art.well gallery in Johannesburg BL PREMIUM

The baby boomers are getting it in the neck at the moment. Millennials and Generation Z have coined the ultimate put-down in “OK, boomer” . As the Urban Dictionary succinctly puts it, this retort comes in handy when someone over the age of 55 has said something patently incorrect and “you can’t even begin to explain why he’s wrong, because that would be deconstructing decades of misinformation and ignorance, so you just brush it off and say OK”.

At this point I should add that some of my best friends are boomers. Two of them are my parents. But as a member of Generation X, I incline towards the anti-boomer brigade. Baby boomers are defined as those born between 1946 and 1964. Donald J Trump was born in 1946, and Boris Johnson in 1964; need one say more?