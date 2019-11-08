Netflix threatens to blunt auteurs’ ‘scalpel of boredom’

Even then, the gains are not negligible. Watching an hour-long episode of British Royal drama The Crown on Netflix at 1.1x, for example, would save you six minutes (as well as attenuating some of the series’ longueurs). Over the entire first season, you’d get back a whole hour — time you could use to shave off yet more minutes and hours of screen time, in a vicious or virtuous circle, depending on your point of view.

In 2016, when Kirk wrote his piece, to do this on Netflix you had to download a special plug-in. One assumes the time spent doing that would have had to be subtracted from the time gained over the course of a season. Now, however, the Android feature delivers the ability to speed up or slow down with much less hassle. (There are no plans, Netflix says, to roll out the function to other devices.)

As Robison acknowledged, not everyone regards this as a welcome innovation. There have, she admitted, been some “creator concerns”. That’s one way of describing the howls of anguish from aggrieved film makers that greeted the news.

Brad Bird, director of Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol, denounced the new function as “another spectacularly bad idea”. And Judd Apatow tweeted: “No @Netflix no. Don’t make me have to call every director and show creator on Earth to fight you on this. Save me the time. I will win, but it will take a ton of time. Don’t f**k with our timing.”

This was a useful reminder that f**king with a film’s timing can do as much damage as doctoring its images. If mainstream directors such as Messrs Apatow and Bird felt moved to take up arms against Netflix, imagine how the Russian auteur Andrei Tarkovsky, regarded by many as the godfather of the slow film movement, would have reacted.

His 1979 film Stalker, loosely based on a Soviet-era science fiction novel, received a chilly response from the state committee for cinematography, which thought it dragged a bit. For Tarkovsky, this was a category error. “What a person normally goes to the cinema for is time,” he said. “Whether for time wasted, time lost, or time that is yet to be gained.”

The greatest directors, argues the American film maker and screenwriter Paul Schrader, know how to wield the “scalpel of boredom”. It’s an insight Robison and her colleagues at Netflix might care to reflect upon.

© The Financial Times Ltd 2019