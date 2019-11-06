Four things to watch this weekend

If you have five hours: The Devil Next Door — Netflix

In 1986 a retired Ford car factory worker, John Demjanjuk, was found in Cleveland and deported from the US. Demjanjuk was accused of being the Ukrainian Treblinka concentration camp gas-chamber operative Ivan the Terrible who had murdered thousands of Jews and tortured others with a glee and gusto that haunted the dreams and stories of survivors of the Holocaust. This five-part docuseries uses archive footage from Demjanjuk’s trial in Israel and interviews with family members, lawyers from both sides of the case and reporters and observers to dig deep into the story and pose difficult questions that don’t have easy answers.