Life / Arts & Entertainment

Four things to watch this weekend

06 November 2019 - 17:24 Tymon Smith
Timothée Chalamet stars in Netflix' 'The King'. Picture: SUPPLIED/IMDB
Timothée Chalamet stars in Netflix' 'The King'. Picture: SUPPLIED/IMDB

If you have one hour: His Dark Materials — Showmax

The mess of 2007’s Phillip Pullman adaptation of The Golden Compass gets a clean up thanks to HBO’s lavish adaptation of the author’s bestselling young adult fantasy series His Dark Materials. In a world where everyone has an animal avatar, and access to knowledge is controlled by the secretive Magisterium, one girl may have the key to changing the world and unlocking a terrifying secret. It’s an epic and beautifully executed production that does the justice necessary to its source material that fans have been waiting for. New episodes are available on Tuesdays.

If you have two-and-a-half hours: The King — Netflix

Australian director David Michôd is best known for his gritty family crime drama Animal Kingdom. Here he turns his attention to the story of Henry V, who must put aside his childish love of carousing and drinking and the bad influence of his best buddy, John Falstaff, to take on the French and save the English crown. It’s risky territory considering it’s all been immortalised by Shakespeare and seen several film adaptations, including ones by Laurence Olivier and Orson Welles’s legendary Chimes At Midnight, but Michôd does his gritty, if sometimes muddy, best thanks to stars Timothée Chalamet, Joel Edgerton and a goofy cameo by Robert Pattinson.

If you have five hours: The Devil Next Door — Netflix

In 1986 a retired Ford car factory worker, John Demjanjuk, was found in Cleveland and deported from the US. Demjanjuk was accused of being the Ukrainian Treblinka concentration camp gas-chamber operative Ivan the Terrible who had murdered thousands of Jews and tortured others with a glee and gusto that haunted the dreams and stories of survivors of the Holocaust. This five-part docuseries uses archive footage from Demjanjuk’s trial in Israel and interviews with family members, lawyers from both sides of the case and reporters and observers to dig deep into the story and pose difficult questions that don’t have easy answers.

If you have eight hours: The Deuce, Season 3 — Showmax

David Simon’s brilliant, dark and troubling drama about the rise and fall of the New York Times Square sex industry in the 1970s and 1980s comes to a close with a third season that sees its characters having to face up to the changes wrought by technology and gentrification. It’s a fitting end to a show that’s managed to maintain interest for three years thanks to its memorable characters, razor-sharp dialogue and keenly observed world in which the lines between good guys and bad guys are always satisfactorily blurred.

Five things to watch this weekend

From high-action crime drama to Halloween horrors, check out this list of weekend binge-watch options
Life
5 days ago

Five things to watch this weekend

Apocalyptic worlds, power struggles, family secrets and stories of self-belief: drama that will keep you hooked
Life
1 week ago

Five things to watch this weekend

Back-stabbing intrigues, stories of love, sex work, high-pressured restaurants and hip-hop contests: prepare for your weekend binge watch
Life
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
MARIKA SBOROS: Vegan hype of titanic proportions ...
Life
2.
In future you will have to cough up R100 just to ...
Life / Motoring
3.
One bowl, one pot, one magical mielie bread
Life
4.
Pompeii ready to reveal more of its haunting past
Life
5.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: The Mentors range shows KWV is ...
Life

Related Articles

People targeted by Israeli surveillance weapon are living on the edge

Life

Audi A1 is a posh and spunky mini hatch

Life / Motoring

This is what you should know when buying a car

Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.