It’s everybody’s art dream — a Caravaggio in the attic

After examining the piece for months, Eric Turquin, an art expert in Paris, authenticated the work as a Caravaggio. Most specialists agreed, though some in Italy had their doubts.

Estimated at €100m to €150m in value, it was due to be auctioned in France in June 2019. But two days before the sale it was snapped up by an anonymous foreign buyer.

Rembrandt bargain

In 2016, a Dutch art dealer bought a portrait at a Christie’s auction in London that he was convinced was an authentic Rembrandt, even though it was listed in the catalogue as coming only from the master’s “circle”.

Rembrandt expert Jan Six had traveled to London days before the auction to discreetly examine the Portrait of a Young Gentleman. Undated and unsigned, it shows a young man wearing a black cloak with a white lace ruffle in a style distinctive of Rembrandt, who died in 1669.

Six bought the piece for £137,000, far below what a real Rembrandt would fetch. On his return to Amsterdam, Six had the painting examined by other art historians, many of whom also believe it is a real Rembrandt.

Gauguin left on a train

In 2014, Italian police recovered a painting by French post-Impressionist artist Paul Gauguin and another by his contemporary Pierre Bonnard from a pensioner, which were stolen from a house in London in 1970.

Gauguin’s Fruits on a Table (1889) and Bonnard’s undated Woman with Two Chairs had been hanging in the retired Fiat factory worker’s kitchen since he bought them at auction in 1975 for 45,000 lire, which would be the equivalent of about €238 today.

The unsigned paintings had been auctioned — on the second try, because the first failed to attract any bidders — after being turned in at the Turin railway station as lost objects left on a train.

One of the buyer’s sons recognised the styles of Gauguin and Bonnard after consulting catalogues. He went to the police and investigations verified they were the stolen pieces.

The Gauguin was estimated to be worth €10m to €30m and the Bonnard €600,000.

They were returned to the Italian buyer, since they had been bought in good faith and the original owners had passed away, leaving no heirs.

