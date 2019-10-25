Five things to watch this weekend
Watchmen — Showmax
Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’s groundbreaking 1980s’ graphic novel gets a much-anticipated reinterpretation thanks to Leftovers creator Damon Lindelof. While some of the characters from the book make appearances the action here is set after the events of the original in a world where masked vigilantes are illegal, squids fall out of the sky and white supremacism is the biggest threat facing the US in the age of President Robert Redford. Starring Regina King, Don Johnson, Louis Gossett Jr, Jeremy Irons and Tim Black Nelson, it’s a clever and intelligent tribute to the apocalyptic vision of its source material that offers a refocus for the uncertainties and fears facing us in a way that even the prescience of its original authors didn’t see coming.
Godfather of Harlem — Showmax (New Episodes on Wednesdays)
Forest Whitaker stars in the true story of Harlem mobster and legendary neighbourhood protector Bumpy Johnson in this series created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein (Narcos). It’s an epic and dramatic examination of one man’s struggle for power, equality and recognition, and it’s held together by a stellar performance of ruthless calculation and self-determination by Whitaker.
Laundromat — Netflix
Director Steven Soderbergh returns to Netflix with an all-star cast and plenty of visual tricks to unevenly but entertainingly break down the complexities of the stories of the dastardly financial misdoings of the one percenters revealed by the Panama Papers leaks. Starring Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas and Meryl Streep, the film selects several true stories from the leaks to try to show the many complicated lengths to which the wealthy will go to avoid paying taxes and what the consequences of these actions are for ordinary people.
Tell Me Who I Am — Netflix
When Alex Lewis was 18 years old he suffered a terrible motorcycle crash. When he woke up he was unable to remember anything about his life or his family and the only person he recognised was his identical twin brother Marcus. Trusting his twin completely, Alex relied on Marcus to fill in the blanks and had for the next 15 years no reason to believe that anything he had been told was not true until one day he realised most of it was a lie. Director Ed Perkins’s slow burning documentary has all the menace and tension of a supernatural thriller as we’re expertly led to a place of dark secrets, horrific revelations and a final uncertain confrontation between the brothers who are now in their 50s.
Dolemite Is My Name — Netflix
Eddie Murphy delivers a heartfelt and pleasantly real performance that proves that when he’s invested in a story he can still deliver. Murphy plays Roy Ray Moore, 1970s’ godfather of rap music and the creator of Blaxploitation’s legendary, foul-mouthed, hard screwing and Kung-Fu fighting character Dolemite. It’s a story of dogged determination and self-belief that offers a fitting tribute to Moore and his place in the history of black American popular culture.