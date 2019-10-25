Five things to watch this weekend

Tell Me Who I Am — Netflix

When Alex Lewis was 18 years old he suffered a terrible motorcycle crash. When he woke up he was unable to remember anything about his life or his family and the only person he recognised was his identical twin brother Marcus. Trusting his twin completely, Alex relied on Marcus to fill in the blanks and had for the next 15 years no reason to believe that anything he had been told was not true until one day he realised most of it was a lie. Director Ed Perkins’s slow burning documentary has all the menace and tension of a supernatural thriller as we’re expertly led to a place of dark secrets, horrific revelations and a final uncertain confrontation between the brothers who are now in their 50s.