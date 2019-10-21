PODCAST | The meaning of ‘enemy agent’ in SA

Is enough being done today to stop individuals from falsely labelling others spies and enemy agents?

In his latest Monthly Review, Mark Gevisser is in conversation with Derek Hanekom, Jonathan Ancer and Ferial Haffajee about the meaning of “enemy agent” in SA history and politics.

Drawing from the judgement labelling Jacob Zuma’s tweet that Hanekom is a “known enemy agent” as defamatory, Gevisser explores the power associated with branding someone a spy or enemy agent and what it continues to mean in SA after 25 years of democracy.