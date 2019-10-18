Watch Godfather of Harlem on Showmax and DStv Now every week

The new series Godfather of Harlem starring Forest Whitaker tells Bumpy’s story. It’s now streaming on Showmax and DStv Now, with new episodes coming weekly on Mondays at 9.30pm online and on 1Magic. Based on the biography of the same name, the series explores his last years after he was released from a 15-year sentence at Alcatraz.

But by this time, he was already a powerful and legendary figure.

Trained in the mean streets

Born in 1905 and getting his nickname from bumpy birth defects on his head, Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson was a short, mean boy who constantly had to fight off racist kids in South Carolina. When his family moved to Harlem in New York, his southern accent made him few friends and he fought with neighbourhood kids as well. But Bumpy’s scrappy spirit wouldn’t let him down.

Already a skilled burglar by age 15, he went through several jobs, including pimping and acting as a bodyguard for illegal gambling rackets. He landed in jail several times and by age 30 had spent nearly half his life there. But it also gave him a reading habit — Bumpy formed a keen intellect from books and was even nicknamed "the Professor". He developed a knack for chess, which would serve him well later.

When Bumpy was released in 1932, he entered the employ of Stephanie St Clair, a Harlem crime boss who controlled number games — a type of illegal lottery. Numbers were profitable — estimated to then be about $50m in annual takings in New York. Adjusted for inflation that’s close to $1bn today.

Such riches draw attention, and in Harlem, it lured Dutch Schultz. One of the most notorious and violent gangsters of all time, Schultz’s mob was as powerful as the five mafia families of the time. He strong-armed Harlem’s numbers operators to work for him, eating into St Clair’s earnings. Bumpy, St Clair’s enforcer, made it his business to go after Schultz.