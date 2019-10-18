Million-dollar doodles on the wall: you can look but no pictures

On Sunday in Hong Kong, an artwork depicting a super-flat painting of a surly, glaring girl with large green eyes, barefoot and dressed in a red dress sold for $25m at Sotheby’s. The work, titled Knife Behind Back, is arguably the most famous image created by Japanese street artist Yoshimoto Nara and smashed the previous auction record for his work by a staggering $21m.

It has also had unforeseen consequences for the owners of Niagara, a cult punk bar located in New York’s East Village. A decade ago, while in town for a gallery show, Nara decided to unwind after installing his show by having a few drinks at Niagara.

Suitably unwound and filled with sudden inspiration, the artist drunkenly began to doodle some of his signature figures on the walls leading to the bar’s toilets. He signed and dated the works and headed off into the night where, still under the influence of alcohol and artistic inspiration, he decided to scribble some graffiti on the walls of a nearby subway station and was promptly arrested for his efforts.

Nara spent the night in jail and had to be bailed out by friends to make it to his opening at the Marianne Boesky Gallery the next day.