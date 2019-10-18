Life / Arts & Entertainment

Five things to watch this weekend

Back-stabbing intrigues, stories of love, sex work, high-pressured restaurants and hip-hop contests: prepare for your weekend binge watch

18 October 2019 - 05:10 Tymon Smith
Poppy Corby-Tuech in ‘Harlots’. Picture: HULU/IMDB/LIAM DANIEL
Poppy Corby-Tuech in ‘Harlots’. Picture: HULU/IMDB/LIAM DANIEL

Succession Season 2 — Showmax

The back-stabbing intrigues of the struggle for the fictional Roy family’s global media company continues. Part Shakespearean tragedy, corporate thriller and very black comedy, this season sees the family having to work together to defend their empire against the threats posed by the fast-changing new media landscape. No spoilers but suffice to say that the finale of this season provides one of the most talked-about ends to a television series since The Sopranos and will keep you arguing for hours after.

Modern Love — Amazon Prime Video

Based on the hugely popular New York Times column of real stories from the world of love and relationships in the 21st century, this eight-part anthology series takes the pick of the column’s most popular stories and turns them into stand-alone stories. With a stellar cast that includes Tina Fey, Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Catherine Keener and Roger Slattery, there’s something bitter, sweet, sad and true for everyone who’s ever struggled with the perplexities of love in any era.

Harlots Season 3 — Showmax

The tale of warring brothel owners in 18th-century London continues to deliver one of television’s most underrated but rewardingly erotic, feminist and intriguing experiences. It may be set in the world of bodice ripping and old-fashioned naughty language but it’s got plenty to say about the modern realities of sex work and sex workers that will make you rethink everything you thought you knew about the world’s oldest profession.

Sweetbitter Season 2 — Showmax

Set in the high-pressure world of the New York restaurant scene, this is one young woman’s coming-of-age drama that sheds a sometimes nasty light on the realities of the kitchen and the lengths that many will go to to reach the top. It’s high-energy, fast moving and filled with plenty of sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll.

Rhythm and Flow — Netflix

A reality contest for hip-hop heads, this show sees rappers Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. travel to various cities in the US looking for the next big star of the world’s most popular genre. Thanks to plenty of personality on the part of its judges, an empathy for the gritty urban realities of its participants and the help of some well-known industry friends, it’s entertaining and dramatic while also providing insight into the styles and concerns that drive the music in different cities.

