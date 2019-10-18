Five things to watch this weekend

Rhythm and Flow — Netflix

A reality contest for hip-hop heads, this show sees rappers Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. travel to various cities in the US looking for the next big star of the world’s most popular genre. Thanks to plenty of personality on the part of its judges, an empathy for the gritty urban realities of its participants and the help of some well-known industry friends, it’s entertaining and dramatic while also providing insight into the styles and concerns that drive the music in different cities.