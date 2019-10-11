How to make money in music: go ask Gary Glitter

Nickelback, arguably one of the groups that can claim to perennially and deservedly hold the title of worst band in the world, has received a small windfall thanks to an unlikely source. That’s after US President Donald Trump tweeted a meme using a still from the video for the band’s insipid 2005 hit Photograph.

It showed the band’s lead singer Chad Kroeger holding a photograph which depicted Trump’s current bête noir, Democratic presidential candidate and former vice-president Joe Biden, standing next to his son Hunter and two other men, one of whom was given the label “Ukraine gas exec”. This is all in the wake of the stepped up campaign by House Democrats to get the impeachment ball rolling after revelations that Trump had asked Ukraine’s president to do him a favour and investigate Hunter Biden’s dealings in that country.

Trump and the White House were forced to remove the post after copyright complaints but the incident has resulted in a reported 569% surge in downloads of the song, bringing the actual number of people who decided to download it and have Nickelback inflicted upon their ear buds to a modest 1,000. This is not a good thing — just when we thought we would never have to remember Nickelback, the devil himself rode in on his Twitter horse determined not to let us forget.

Nickelback meanwhile seem to have taken the few dollars Trump’s recognition earned them without complaining how they landed in their wallets.