Renée Zellweger saves ‘Judy’ from the waxworks with zestful portrayal of Garland
Rupert Goold’s film focuses on the singer’s run of London shows towards the end of her life
04 October 2019 - 05:10
Renée Zellweger is tremendous in Judy. She throws the kitchen sink, if not the whole kitchen, at her portrayal of Judy Garland.
It’s good that somebody throws something at something. In a film (directed by Rupert Goold) sentimentalising the ailing performer’s ill-starred cabaret run in 1968 at London’s Talk of the Town — six months before her death — most other actors walk about lifelessly as if auditioning for Madame Tussauds.
