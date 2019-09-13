Zip-zapping from the streets to performing in the White House

For a child living on the street, trapeze lessons and jumping on the trampoline don’t rate on the hierarchy of needs. However, circus skills that come wrapped with lessons for life are helping disadvantaged children to fly above their circumstances at the Zip Zap Social Circus.

Jacobus Claassen, who is now a coach at this Cape Town circus school, was a homeless child when he first got involved. He’d been living on the streets in Paarl before migrating to Cape Town, where a homeless shelter he found encouraged its residents to attend various outreach programmes.

“Zip Zap’s Second Chance outreach programme was one of them and I’d always wanted to be in a circus,” he says. “I was still at school so I should have gone once a week, but I sneaked in three times a week.”

He completed Zip Zap’s professional four-year course called Dare To Dream, then joined the staff. Now 27, he has performed in France, Switzerland, Spain and the US three times, once before president Barack Obama at the White House.

He’ll next appear in Journey Beyond in Johannesburg, when 10 Zip Zap students and teachers will perform to music from the Johannesburg Youth Orchestra and singers Zolani Mahola of Freshlyground, soprano Zita Pretorius and tenor Tim Moloi. It promises to be spectacular, with world-class circus acts combining with soaring classical music to create visual and aural magic.

Zip Zap isn’t just a professional circus school, however. Most of its students, like Claassen, are street children or youngsters from poor backgrounds who are trained through its community outreach programmes. It was founded by Brent van Rensburg and his French wife, Laurence Estève, after they spent years performing in circuses overseas.

“We decided to see if we could create a project to bring children together from different backgrounds and cultures using the circus as a medium to bridge the divides in SA,” says Van Rensburg. “It was ideological, and 27 years later, that’s what we’re still doing.”