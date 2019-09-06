Five things to watch this weekend
From hard-hitting, dark viewing to enjoyable fun, here’s what you can stream this weekend
Roll Red Roll — Netflix
In a week in which the issue of violence against women has again reared its ugly head in SA, this documentary about the rape of a high school student by members of the Steubenville Ohio football team in 2012 offers pertinent and uncomfortable viewing. Nancy Schwartzman’s 80-minute documentary is not easy to watch but it offers a hard-hitting and important attack on rape culture in the age of social media and the consequences of these incidents on communities.
Los Espookys — Showmax
Created by comedians Fred Armisen, Ana Fabrega and Julio Torres, this is bizarre, not always sensible but hugely enjoyable fun. It’s about a group that offers customers real horror. But it’s also inventive and archly referential to the history of television and film horror and everyone involved is having enormous and contagious fun that’s hard to resist.
The Spy — Netflix
Israeli show runner Gideon Raff brings the true story of Israeli spy Eli Cohen to Netflix. Starring Sacha Baron Cohen in a surprisingly well crafted serious performance, it’s a decades-spanning tale of international intrigue and domestic drama that tells one of those so-crazy-it-has-to-be-true stories that makes it difficult to turn away from.
Veep Season 7 — Showman
HBO’s multiple Emmy Award-winning satire of politics in the US makes a final bow. It may have lost some of its sharpness after the departure of creator Armando Iannucci but there’s still plenty of silly fun and wryly clever performances to make it one of the best political satires of its era.
13 Commandments — Netflix
Netflix continues to offer plenty of hard-hitting, dark and noirish Belgian detective thrills with this series heavily influenced by David Fincher’s seminal 1990s serial killer thriller. When a killer starts picking off victims for a series of macabre and baroquely staged murders of violators of the 10 commandments it’s up to a brusque, no-nonsense veteran cop and his team to hunt down the killer.