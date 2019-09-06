Five things to watch this weekend

In a week in which the issue of violence against women has again reared its ugly head in SA, this documentary about the rape of a high school student by members of the Steubenville Ohio football team in 2012 offers pertinent and uncomfortable viewing. Nancy Schwartzman’s 80-minute documentary is not easy to watch but it offers a hard-hitting and important attack on rape culture in the age of social media and the consequences of these incidents on communities.